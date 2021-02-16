Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UA to help digitize Native American oral histories

items.[0].image.alt
Wikipedia Commons
University of Arizona Old Main
Posted at 10:19 PM, Feb 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 00:19:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona will join six other schools to help digitize the oral histories of Native Americans collected during the 1960s and 1970s.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that the project aims to make the histories more accessible to Native communities, tribal colleges and the public.

The universities will use a $1.35 million grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation to translate and index the recordings.

The foundation says the recordings and materials span 150 Indigenous cultures and include more than 6,500 recordings of people reflecting on their traditions and experiences living on reservations and attending Native American schools.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!