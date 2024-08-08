UA taps University of Vermont President as candidate to replace Robbins

The Arizona Board of Regents has tapped Suresh Garimella, president of the University of Vermont, as a candidate for president of the University of Arizona.

If chosen, Garimella will be the 23rd president of the UA, according to a news release from University Communications.

Current President Robert C. Robbins announced he would step down in April after fulfilling the terms of his current contract, which is set to end in June of 2026, the news release said. Robbins said he would step down before that time if ABOR found a replacement sooner.

Garimella is a professor of mechanical engineering who has served as University of Vermont president since 2019. During his time at Vermont, he has "more than doubled the (University of Vermont's) research enterprise and strengthened state and community relationships," the news release said.

Before Vermont, Garimella was executive vice president of research and partnerships and a distinguished professor at Purdue University, the news release said.

ABOR will interview Garimella on Friday, Aug. 9, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in executive session.

"The board and search committee were impressed by the exceptional caliber of prospects aspiring to lead the University of Arizona into a new era of excellence," said ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata said in the press release. "After a thorough search process, Dr. Garimella displays the visionary leadership qualities and a record of distinguished scholarship necessary to lead the U of A into its next chapter."