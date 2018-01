TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Students at the University of Arizona are gathering this weekend for the 4th Annual Hackathon.

This student-run, sponsor-funded event encourages creativity and teamwork as students produce software and hardware products.

They are given 36 hours to create a project for judgment. (Friday 9:00 p.m. to Sunday 9:00 a.m.)

Hack Arizona is the largest student ran hackathon in Southern Arizona.