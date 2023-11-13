Watch Now
UA School of Theatre, Film and Television ranks high on top film school list

Megan Meier
The Fall semester has just begun at the University of Arizona and students already have a lot to look forward to.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Nov 13, 2023
The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television came in at No. 6 among public film schools in The Wrap's annual ranking of the top 50 film schools.

The film magazine ranked the UA 25th overall on a list topped by the American Film Institute, the University of Southern California, New York University and Chapman University.

This is the Wrap's seventh year posting the list. Schools were tapped based on class size, diversity, scholarships, networking opportunities, and what new facilities, faculty and programs have been added since last year's list.

