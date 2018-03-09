UA Researchers: Mediterranean diet helps prevent cancer

TUCSON, Ariz - Some people go on diets to lose weight, but what if there's a diet that could help save your life?

Researchers at the University of Arizona say eating a "Mediterranean diet" reduces the risk for cancer. A recent study shows 25% of breast cancer and 11% of colorectal cancer diagnoses could be prevented, but only if people eat more nuts, fruits, vegetables and extra virgin olive oil.

Dr. Donato Romagnolo is a researcher at the university, who is looking into the study says it all starts with going to the grocery store and how people assemble the food for their family, "spend more time cooking at home instead of buying processed food that way you have more control of what you put on your plate," he explained.

Many believe the diet is not only delicious but also is helping live longer. Amanda Bornes was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, leaving her overwhelmed and powerless. "The first thing that I felt is that I had no control over my future," she recalls.

Going through chemotherapy and surgeries was the most difficult time in her life. Her doctor suggested making some dietary changes to adjust and introduced her to the Mediterranean diet. " It sort of worked my way back into the healthy diet that I'm accustomed, it was one of the things that helped me go through the chemotherapy," she explained.

Borens says it was somewhat of a challenge to change her diet after surgery, but it certainly served as motivation to continue being with her family as long as she could. "It really let me take control again and let me take the reigns," she added.

Now, she hopes many others can adopt the Mediterranean diet into their lifestyles.

