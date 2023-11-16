UA receives $9 million donation for school of business analytics

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Eller College of Management announced the development of the HSLopez School of Business Analytics, due in large part to a recent donation of $9 million from Eller College alumnus Humberto Lopez and his wife Czarina. The school will serve to enhance business analytics education through faculty and research endowments and a program endowment, according to Thursday's press release.

The Lopezes also committed $8 million to the College of Medicine — Tucson. One of their gifts will also serve to establish the Iovanna C. Lopez Endowed Deanship, named in honor of their daughter.

“We are extremely grateful to have the tremendous support of Humberto and Czarina Lopez, whose impact on our programs and the entire university cannot be overstated,” Karthik Kannan, dean of the Eller College of Management, said in the release. “Thanks to their ongoing contributions, we have been able to provide countless wonderful opportunities for our students and faculty and can continue to do so well into the future. We could not be more thankful for their generous donations and partnership.”

The Lopezes have been longtime supporters of the multiple university causes through the Fuel Wonder campaign, donating $18 million in total. Humberto received his degree in accounting in 1969 from the Eller College, then known as the University of Arizona School of Business and Public Administration. His first donation to the University of Arizona was in 1980 in the amount of $1,000 to the Arizona Health Sciences Center.