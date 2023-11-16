Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

UA receives $9 million donation for school of business analytics

Eller College alumnus Humberto Lopez, wife Czarina are donors
Screen Shot 2021-03-26 at 3.59.03 PM.png
Megan Meier
It's a step closer to normalcy for University of Arizona students.
Screen Shot 2021-03-26 at 3.59.03 PM.png
Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 13:51:52-05

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Eller College of Management announced the development of the HSLopez School of Business Analytics, due in large part to a recent donation of $9 million from Eller College alumnus Humberto Lopez and his wife Czarina. The school will serve to enhance business analytics education through faculty and research endowments and a program endowment, according to Thursday's press release.

The Lopezes also committed $8 million to the College of Medicine — Tucson. One of their gifts will also serve to establish the Iovanna C. Lopez Endowed Deanship, named in honor of their daughter.

“We are extremely grateful to have the tremendous support of Humberto and Czarina Lopez, whose impact on our programs and the entire university cannot be overstated,” Karthik Kannan, dean of the Eller College of Management, said in the release. “Thanks to their ongoing contributions, we have been able to provide countless wonderful opportunities for our students and faculty and can continue to do so well into the future. We could not be more thankful for their generous donations and partnership.”
\
The Lopezes have been longtime supporters of the multiple university causes through the Fuel Wonder campaign, donating $18 million in total. Humberto received his degree in accounting in 1969 from the Eller College, then known as the University of Arizona School of Business and Public Administration. His first donation to the University of Arizona was in 1980 in the amount of $1,000 to the Arizona Health Sciences Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Basketball 2023-24 Season Preview

Eastside News

Sign up to donate