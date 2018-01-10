UA provides new degree programs for students on Spring '18 semester

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The University of Arizona is kicking off its Spring 2018 semester with several positive changes. They include new degrees programs and opportunities for students.

According to the University's Dean of Undergraduate Admissions Kasey Urquidez, the university has been working on providing new and better opportunities for students. The university will provide several new degree programs for undergraduate students.

Here's a list of the new undergraduate minors:

Sports nutrition

Korean culture

Korean language

Critical languages

All of the programs have been added based on demand and student interest.

This year, there are also many new opportunities for students to get connected on and off campus.

Those include a new student recreation center and many new clubs.

With a new school year also comes the addition of new students on campus. However the group will be much smaller than for Fall semester, Urquidez said. There is a hotline for students with questions. They can call the SOS (Success Opportunity Support)

hotline.