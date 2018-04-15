UA professor talks about air strikes

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - One day after air strikes targeted specific Syrian facilities containing chemical weapons, the United States is ready to strike again if chemical weapons continue to be used.

University of Arizona associate professor, Fatn Ghosn, has worked in the area of Middle-Eastern politics for the last 11 years.

Ghosn says President Trump acted too quickly without knowing all the information on who used the chemical weapons on civilians in Damascus.

"If we want to end civilian deaths, carrying out more air strikes and killing more people is not ending the conflict and alleviating the suffering of individuals."

Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, says the air strikes were a one-time shot aimed at the Syrian government.

"We did everything we could in our intelligence assessment and our planning to minimize to the maximum degree possible any chance of civilian casualty."

President al-Assad's near control over Syria still doesn't make Ghosn believe that he will gain total militaristic power. She says the regime in Syria isn't going anywhere.

"The regime is staying, I don't know about him. They've been victorious and why should we expect them to give up their weapons and sit aside, so they're going to be part of this new stage but how much and who will they involve, I'm not sure but it's going to probably air in a power share agreement."





