UA President speaks on decision to fire Rich Rodriguez

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The President of the University of Arizona Doctor Robert Robbins says the school takes sexual harassment very seriously.

In an interview with KGUN 9, Robbins reiterated the claim against Rich Rodriguez that he harassed a former employee isn't directly responsible for his firing. Robbins says the decision to fire him was made before December 28th, the day the claim was filed.

We did an investigation and we … the person who made this claim did not cooperate with us. so we found coach rod didn't do anything that violated university policy so it was a multitude of factors that led our AD dave heeke in consultation with me, decided we wanted to go in a different direction. we wanted a new, both of us, and we wanted to to look to the future and we're enthusiastic about our new coach that we're in the process of looking for and hopefully we'll find one soon.



Robbins says he is uncertain how the claims will play out in court, but he is certain the University won't put up with sexual harassment.

We got other high profile cases that have been high profile before i got here that made a lot of news and i’m looking for everybody we hire to have a positive culture have a respectful work place and we’re just not gonna have any toleration of sexual harassment.

Robbins did say the team's performance was one of the factors that played into Rodriguez's dismissal.

Last week the attorney representing the former employee who filed the claim against Rodriguez told KGUN9 he plans to file a second notice of claim in this case.