UA Police looking for suspect in connection to Saturday stalker incident

University of Arizona Police are looking for a suspect accused of stalking a woman near campus over the weekend.

According to UAPD, the woman was walking near North Euclid Avenue and East First Street at 3 p.m. on Saturday, when a man in a white Nissan Altima drove up to her.

He offered her a ride several times and she declined, after which the woman walked to Main Gate Square at North Tyndall Avenue and East University Boulevard.

While on East University, the woman told UAPD that she believed she saw the suspect's car parked across the street while entering a business. The car was gone by the time she left the business.

The suspect is described as possibly in his 40s, about 6 feet tall, heavy build with short, dark-colored hair. The Altima's license plate is KHA-9SG.

