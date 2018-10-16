UA hosts medical research fair

TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona college of medicine hosted a medical research and invention fair Tuesday.

Innovations and Inventions encourages up-and-comers in the field to present their ongoing projects, and share their success stories.

“We wanted to start something in which we can maximize opportunities for researchers to hear about each other’s projects and then connect and exchange ideas, expertise, and resources,” said Dr. Carol Gregorio, vice dean of innovation and development at the UA college of medicine. “We can develop higher-impact innovative research and inventions more quickly if we work together.”

This is the second year for Innovations and Inventions.

At Tuesday's event, 10 to 12 teachers, hired at UA within the past year, presented their research and inventions.

This year's presenters include:

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Khadijah Breathett, is working on reducing racial and gender disparities in heart failure rates.

Professor of Pharmacology and Anesthesiology, Rajesh Khanna, is the founder of the UA startup company, Regulonix, which focuses on creating non-opioid and non-addictive pain relievers.

Professor of Medicine and chief of gastroenterology, Juanita Merchant, is on the verge of creating a tool that can detect pre-cancerous lesions in the stomach before they become malignant.

Assistant Professor of Immunobiology, Justin Wilson is harnessing the immune system and the intestinal microbiome to combat colon cancer.