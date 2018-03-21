UA Hillel Foundation's 24-hour Holocaust vigil

TUCSON, Ariz. - An annual vigil to remembering the Holocaust is taking place on the University of Arizona campus.

This will be the 27th year of the 24-hour event, organized by the Hillel Foundation.

This year, an exhibit called "Hidden Spaces" where participants will experience how Jewish people concealed their lives during the time.

A new art project created by local artist Julie Stein honoring the 1.5 million children who died under the Nazi regime. The frames will be donated to local elementary schools.

During the 24-hour period, the names of survivors will be read aloud.

