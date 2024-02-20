UA Campus Agricultural Center district officially designated as historic place

The University of Arizona's Campus Agricultural Center district has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The federal list is designated by the National Park Service and contains more than 95,000 properties of historical significance from across the country.

The university began working with the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office to nominate the district in fall of 2021, according to a news release from the UA.

Located three miles north of the UA campus, at North Campbell Avenue and East Roger Road, the nomination included nine buildings and the open spaces on the property, which represented the core of the original 80-acre parcel purchased by the Arizona Board of Regents in 1909, the news release said.

Among some of the other UA properties that have been designated historic places: Bear Down Gym, the Arizona State Museum, Old Main, the Desert laboratory on Tumamoc Hill and the University Indian Ruin Archaeological District.

Mitch McClaran, director of the Arizona Experiment Station, said in the news release that the Campus Agricultural Center serves the university's evolving land-grant mission to deliver new knowledge and technologies to support our region's social, environmental, and economic resilience.

"Arizona is poised to become a global leader in arid land agriculture and climate resilience," McClaran said in the news release. "The Campus Agricultural Center and the larger Arizona Experiment Station system work to support solutions to water scarcity and crop stress to help communities in the arid Southwest weather unprecedented heat waves and drought. We envision that our future will continue the tradition of engaging the community in our research, teaching and outreach activities."