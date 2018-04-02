UA, ASU make list of top public colleges

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two Arizona universities ranked in American City Business Journals' top 100 public colleges.

ASU and UA made appearances on the list for the fourth time in a row.

In 2018, ASU ranked 63rd and UA ranked 95th. The Wildcats came in at 85th in 2017, and ASU was 60th.

Those rankings are based off criteria like retention and graduation rates, as well as future earning potential.

The full list includes nearly 500 public colleges including Northern Arizona University which came in at 208.

Additional information is available for the top 100 schools, including UA and ASU.