UA Arthritis Center holds annual arthritis conference

TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona Arthritis Center held its annual Living Healthy With Arthritis conference Saturday.

More than 400 people attended the conference at Banner UMC.

This year's theme is "Aging and Our Immunity".

The idea is not to extend our lifespans to live forever, but rather to live the years that we have as fully and capably as we can, said keynote speaker Janko Nikolich-Žugich.

The event featured breakout sessions with feature physicians, alternative therapy practitioners and others.