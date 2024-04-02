U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva diagnosed with cancer

U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-07) revealed in a statement Tuesday, April 2, that he has cancer.

In the statement, Grijalva said that he had sought treatment for a persistent cough several weeks ago that was initially diagnosed as pneumonia.

"After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer," the statement read.

He continued, “This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

Grijalva said that his congressional office will remain open and the services it provides will go uninterrupted.

“I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment," he said. "It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and I take this responsibility very seriously.”

Grijalva has served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003.

