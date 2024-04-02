Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva diagnosed with cancer

Raul Grijalva
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps file photo
Raul Grijalva
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:19:51-04

U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-07) revealed in a statement Tuesday, April 2, that he has cancer.

In the statement, Grijalva said that he had sought treatment for a persistent cough several weeks ago that was initially diagnosed as pneumonia.

"After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer," the statement read.

He continued, “This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

Grijalva said that his congressional office will remain open and the services it provides will go uninterrupted.

“I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment," he said. "It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and I take this responsibility very seriously.”

Grijalva has served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood