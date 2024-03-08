U.S. Rep. Gallego talks Biden and his State of the Union address

U.S. Congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona spoke to KGUN 9 before President Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday night.

Gallego expressed in the interview that he was hopeful President Biden would touch on the border crisis.

"I think we also need to lay out a fundamental understanding that we are never going to have true border security, but at least coupled with immigration reform," Gallego said. "That's what we need to do. That's the direction that we need to be going in. I think if the President talks about that, he's going to do very well tonight."

Biden did talk about the recent border reform bill that failed to make it through Congress during the address. He put the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying, "I'm told my predecessor called members in the Senate, Congress and demanded they block the bill. He feels it would be a political win for me and a political loser for him. It's not about him or me. It'd be a winner for America."

President Biden invited Trump to join him in helping to pass the bill. He talked about some of the measures in the bill, including bringing in new 4,300 asylum officers, 100 more judges and 1,500 border security agents.

"We can fight about the border, or we can fix it," Biden said to Congress. "I'm ready to fix it. Send me the border bill now."

