U.S. Marshals looking for fugitive convicted child molester

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a man who has been wanted on child abuse charges for more than 25 years.

Daniel George Brewster was convicted of molesting several toddlers when he ran a daycare.

Brewster was supposed to face those charges on November 25, 1992, but never showed up to court and was found guilty in absentia.

U.S. Marshals say Brewster has ties to Arizona and is assumed to be living under an alias.

He has been described as having blue eyes and approximately 6 feet tall.

If you have any information, call the U.S. Marshals or 88-CRIME.