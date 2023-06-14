Watch Now
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes pink fentanyl powder at Nogales port of entry

Several packs of narcotics were seized at the Nogales port of entry on Tuesday
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 14, 2023
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 1.2 pounds of pink-colored fentanyl powder at the Nogales port of entry on Tuesday, according to a tweet posted today by Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

The powder was found in the cargo area of an SUV. The K9 team also seized 294,200 fentanyl pills, 9.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 4.6 pounds of cocaine from the same vehicle.

Tuesday's seizure was one of several seizures made since the beginning of the month, including 9 pounds of cocaine found in the lining panel of a traveler's luggage on June 8, and roughly 165,000 fentanyl pills in the firewall of a vehicle on June 10.

