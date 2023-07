U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine Saturday at the Interstate 19 checkpoint, just north of Tubac, according to a tweet sent out today from John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the BP's Tucson Sector.

The drugs were discovered in several duffle bags during a secondary inspection of a vehicle.

The driver, a visa holder from Mexico, faces criminal charges, according to the tweet.