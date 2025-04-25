U.S. Attorney’s Office indicts man on firearm and immigration charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal grand jury indicted 44-year-old Teodoro Diaz-Ochoa on five total counts of firearm and immigration-related charges on Wednesday.

Charges included:



Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition

Alien in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition

Reentry of a Removed Alien

The charging documents allege Diaz-Ochoa is in the U.S. illegally and was previously convicted of felony Attempted Sexual Assault. He was last deported from the U.S. on April 22, 2016.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona, Arizona Game and Fish Officers encountered Diaz-Ochoa on January 22, 2025. Diaz-Ochoa was allegedly found in possession of a Savage bolt-action rifle and 80 rounds of various ammunition.

According to the same press release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a federal search warrant at Diaz-Ochoa’s residence on March 26, 2025, and discovered a Remington semi-automatic shotgun and 18 rounds of various ammunition.

