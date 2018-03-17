TUCSON, Ariz. - The 131-mile multi-use trail called The Loop around Pima County is officially completed and two women have decided to walk the entire thing.

The vehicle free loop goes around the Tucson area and enables cyclists, pedestrians, and equestrians to navigate on paved pathways.

Sirena and Liz are 60 miles into their journey - walking @pimaarizona LOOP! @TrailsInspire pic.twitter.com/Iib7w3lxdE — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) March 16, 2018

One of the women trekking the Loop and founder of Trails Inspire, Sirena Dufault says, "the loop is for everybody. You don't have to be some tough athlete."

Friday marked day four of the journey for Dufault and her friend Liz Thomas from Los Angeles.

"It's just been fantastic we are so pleased with all of the neat things we've been seeing, the art and the parks," says Dufault.

They've walked 60-miles and have covered not only the trail but greenways and river parks.

They're using social media to share their journey.

Both women have an extensive background in long-distance backpacking. Thomas started doing urban hikes to understand and take her adventure into the cities.

"Longest urban trail of its type in the country and that's something really special that I knew I had to experience first hand," says Thomas.

Both agree that the Loop is safe, comfortable and away from traffic.

. @DesertSirena and Liz will finish Day 5 Saturday as they enter the opening ceremony celebration at Kino. Story at 5&6. pic.twitter.com/L4zQaD5o10 — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) March 16, 2018

"It doesn't remove you from nature because it's like nature come right up to the loop and gives you a nice path through the cactus, so you don't hurt yourself," says Dufault.

The women have 20-miles are left, and the last 4-miles will be completed at the celebration ceremony.

Here is a list of where you can join the opening ceremony celebrations,