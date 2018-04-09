Two women stop in Tucson during a 3,000 mile journey from Mexico to Canada on horseback

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two women and their eight horses have a unique journey ahead of them.

Olivia Maxwell, 24, and Sara Sanderson, 23, plan to ride their mustangs 3,000 miles, from the border of Mexico to the border of Canada. Tucson is their first stop.

This is all part of "Mustangs on a Mission." The women say they have experienced healing through work with horses and want to share that along the trail.

This is unlike anything either of them has ever done. The longest journey they made before this one was only 40 miles long.

They plan to leave Tucson on Tuesday and will stop in Flagstaff in May.

The entire journey is expected to take about eight months.