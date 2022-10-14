Two women found guilty in Yuma County ballot harvesting case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Mayor of the City of San Luis Guillermina Fuentes was sentenced to a two-year probation and 30 days in jail for ballot harvesting, according to Attorney General Mark Bronvich.

Fuentes was previously indicted for collecting early ballots from others voters during the August 2020 Primary Election, which she pleaded guilty to on June 2, 2022.

Alma Yadira Juarez was also indicted for the same crime and was sentenced to a 12-month probation term.

