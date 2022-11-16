Two women found dead inside business on S. 12th Ave.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says officers found two women with gunshot wounds on South 12th Avenue.

Before 10 a.m. on Nov. 13, officers from the Operations Division South were called about a homicide.

Once on scene, the bodies of two adult women were found and were declared deceased.

Next of kin have been notified for 42-year-old Sawsan Toma and 31-year-old Yvette Gutierrez.

TPD says details are limited and the investigation is ongoing.