Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Two-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-10 near Cortaro

items.[0].image.alt
Northwest Fire/Twitter
A two-vehicle crash with minor injuries delayed traffic on Interstate 10 between Cortaro and Ina Sunday.
Enc3nF1UUAA-p4R.jpg
EncvEw3UwAIABd7.png
Posted at 12:34 PM, Nov 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-22 16:38:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A two-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 10 between Cortaro and Ina Sunday.

Northwest Fire says crews responded to the crash where one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are working to clear the roadway.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7