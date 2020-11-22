Two-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-10 near Cortaro

TUCSON, Ariz. — A two-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 10 between Cortaro and Ina Sunday.

Northwest Fire says crews responded to the crash where one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are working to clear the roadway.

2 vehicle collision on I-10 EB between Cortaro and Ina. RV on its side. 1 patient transported with minor injuries. Traffic restrictions in place and slowing in the area while @Arizona_DPS and @ArizonaDOT work to clear the roadway. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/e94wkBeQ0F — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 22, 2020