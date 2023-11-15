Two UA professors temporarily replaced after claims of anti-Semitic remarks

Two University of Arizona professors have been temporarily replaced while the school conducts an investigation into claims the teachers conducted a lecture with anti-Semitic claims and the defense of Hamas.

The move was made after an audio file began circulating on social media of the professors.

KGUN 9 received the recording, but could not verify who created it. It also appeared to have a number of edits.

The original social media post said the audio was recorded during a "TLS 411 Cultural Pluralism" class, under the College of Education.

The school responded with the following statement:

"The college and university will determine how to proceed after they have completed an ongoing investigation. In the meantime, alternative instructors will be taking on responsibilities for the course in question."

