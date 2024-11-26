Two U.S. citizens shot in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico over the weekend

Authorities in Mexico are investigating the shooting of two U.S. citizens in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico over the weekend.

The two men, identified by Mexican officials as "Jason" and "Robert," were traveling in a jeep when they were attacked, according to Mexican officials. They later received medical attention and were transported out of the city for recovery, officials posted.

Officials said they have deployed an operation to identify those responsible for the attack and determine its possible motive.

