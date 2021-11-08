Two U.S. citizens face prosecution after attempting to smuggle 31 migrants

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two U.S. citizens are facing prosecution after attempting to smuggle migrants across the border.
Thirty-one migrants were extracted from a trailer near Nogales, Arizona, according to John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.
No details on the condition of the migrants were immediately released.
