Two U.S. citizens face prosecution after attempting to smuggle 31 migrants

Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector/Twitter
Two U.S. citizens are facing prosecution after attempting to smuggle migrants across the border.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Nov 08, 2021
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two U.S. citizens are facing prosecution after attempting to smuggle migrants across the border.

Thirty-one migrants were extracted from a trailer near Nogales, Arizona, according to John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.

No details on the condition of the migrants were immediately released.

