Two Tucsonans win money from Fantasy 5, Mega Millions lottery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two locals won big prizes in a lottery March 14, 2023.

The first winner had the winning numbers from the Frys store on 1st Ave, winning at jackpot of over $50,000 from a Fantasy 5 ticket.

A second winner won from a Mega Millions ticket at a Quicktrip on Cortaro Farms Rd., winning $30,000.