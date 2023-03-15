Watch Now
Two Tucsonans win money from Fantasy 5, Mega Millions lottery

Nam Y. Huh/AP
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 14:28:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two locals won big prizes in a lottery March 14, 2023.

The first winner had the winning numbers from the Frys store on 1st Ave, winning at jackpot of over $50,000 from a Fantasy 5 ticket.

A second winner won from a Mega Millions ticket at a Quicktrip on Cortaro Farms Rd., winning $30,000.

