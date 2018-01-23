Two Tucson hotels are nationally ranked among the best

Matt Sterner
8:33 AM, Jan 23, 2018

Two hotels in the Tucson-area are receiving national recognition from TripAdvisor.

KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN9-TV) - Two hotels in the Tucson area are getting noticed for their service and luxury.

The White Stallion Ranch Resort in Marana was ranked 19th for best service in TripAdvisor's "Travelers' Choice Awards for Hotels."

The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain received the ranking of 25th for most luxurious hotels in the United States. 

The winners are based on reviews collected by TripAdvisor over the past year. 

Perhaps your next vacation will be a "staycation" or you can check out the full list of hotels around the world at tripadvisor.com

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top