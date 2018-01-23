Two Tucson hotels are nationally ranked among the best

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN9-TV) - Two hotels in the Tucson area are getting noticed for their service and luxury.

The White Stallion Ranch Resort in Marana was ranked 19th for best service in TripAdvisor's "Travelers' Choice Awards for Hotels."

The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain received the ranking of 25th for most luxurious hotels in the United States.

The winners are based on reviews collected by TripAdvisor over the past year.

Perhaps your next vacation will be a "staycation" or you can check out the full list of hotels around the world at tripadvisor.com.