Two Tucson-area Arizona schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

David Goldman/AP
FILE: In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 21, 2021
TUCSON, Az. — Five schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 and two of them are here in Tucson.

Jacob C. Fruchthendler Elementary School and Mesquite Elementary School were the two local schools that were named.

Areas that the Department of Education takes into consideration for the award include the school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The prestigious award confirms the hard work of educators and families as well as communities for creating safe and welcoming schools.

