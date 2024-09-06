Two students arrested after multiple schools in Pima County receive threats on Friday, Sheriff says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff Department announced they have arrested two students after multiple reports of threats directed at several schools in the county.

The sheriff said the Tucson Police Department also received similar reports within their jurisdiction.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) unit and patrol deputies were dispatched to the schools, PCSD said.

The department announced deputies and SROs will continue to maintain a heightened presence and security across schools in the county.

PCSD said detectives launched thorough investigations into each threat. Two students have been arrested, and the investigations are ongoing.

"PCSD will continue to treat every report with the seriousness it deserves, ensuring the safety of our schools and the community remains our top priority," the department said.