Two space fans get seats on billionaire's private flight

A billionaire's private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans. Photo via AP.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 11:57:39-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire's private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans.

The newest passengers are a scientist-educator from the Phoenix area and a Seattle-area data engineer whose college buddy actually won the seat in a lottery but gave him the prize.

The two were introduced Tuesday as the newest crew members. They will join tech businessman Jared Isaacman, who's paying for the three-day ride around the globe this fall while also raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. An employee of St. Jude's was previously selected as a passenger.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

