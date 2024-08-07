Two Somalia citizens, living in Tucson, plead guilty to attempting to aid ISIS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — Two citizens of Somalia, living in Tucson, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 26, and Abdi Yemeni Hussein, 25, conspired with each other to travel to Egypt to fight for ISIS in the Sinai Penninsula, from late 2018 until their arrests on July 26, 2019.

Mohamed went looking for other ISIS supporters online in August of 2018, saying he wanted to travel to ISIS-controlled territory to become "the beheading guy" and martyr himself, the news release said. He also stated that his dream was to join ISIS in Syria and "fight jihad," the news release said.

He indicated at the time that his friend, Hussein, also wanted to travel to ISIS territory. The two met in person in 2019 to discuss plans. Hussein told Mohamed that they would either reach ISIS territory or "go to jail." He suggested they attack the White House if they were prevented from making the trip, the news release said.

The two began making arrangements to join ISIS in 2019. They checked into their flights on July 26 of that year at Tucson International Airport, went through security, and walked to their gate. Mohamed was carrying $10,000 that he meant to use for travel expenses and firearms, the news release said.

The FBI arrested them before they could board their flight.

Both defendants have agreed to a judicial order of removal and will be removed from the United States to Somalia following any imprisonment, the news release said.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 11.