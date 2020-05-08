Two snake bite incidents reported in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Green Valley Fire District responded to two snake bite incidents over the past two days.

The first incident happened on Thursday. GVFD says a 67-year-old woman was bit by a rattlesnake while walking her dog on the front patio of her home.

The woman declined transport by ambulance, but was driven to the hospital by her husband.

The second incident happened this morning, in the 2000 block of W. Calle Estio.

GVFD says an 81-year-old man suffered a bite on his ankle while he was retrieving his golf ball from the brush on the course.

He called 9-1-1 and was transported to Banner UMC in Tucson. He was not able to identify what type of snake bit him.

GVFD is responding to 20-25 snake related calls daily now that temperatures are increasing.

"Please be careful while your outside. For more information visit our website at www.gvfire.org [gvfire.org] to help prevent another snake bite incident."