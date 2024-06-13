Two shot, one dead in Eastside shooting

Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 7700 block of East Lee Street Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at just after 6 p.m.

A male victim in his 70s sustained gunshot trauma, according to TPD. He was taken to the hospital and is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

The suspect, a 50-year-old male, shot himself in the home before officers arrived, according to TPD.

The shooting is being investigated as a domestic violence/aggravated assault case, TPD said.