Two sent to hospital after hatchet attack at bus stop on Eastside

An altercation at an east-side bus stop led to a hatchet attack that sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police, a woman was sitting at a bus stop near Udall Park on East Tanque Verde Road when a man she didn't know, identified as 42-year-old Frank Rick Lopez, allegedly started yelling at her and tried to grab her phone.

Several other men at the bus stop tried to help the woman, TPD said, and an altercation ensued. One man had a hatchet which dropped from his waistband. Lopez allegedly picked up the hatchet and attacked one of the men and his girlfriend, TPD said.

Lopez left the scene, but was quickly caught by TPD officers in the desert southwest of Udall Park.

The victims were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lopez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious injury