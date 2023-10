Two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit a bus bench near the intersection of North Country Club and East Fort Lowell roads Thursday night.

Officers responded to the call just before 9 p.m. 49-year-old Chad Bynum was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, felony criminal damage and DUI, according to Tucson Police.

Impairment played a major role in the collision, TPD said.