Two Red Cross volunteers leave Tucson to help with hurricane relief

TUCSON, Ariz. - As many in Florida try to regain their footing following Hurricane Michael last week, the American Red Cross continues to send volunteers to help.

Two more volunteers from the Southern Arizona chapter left Monday morning to help assist. Ron Metz left for Tallahassee to help with sheltering. JoAnne Barrett also left for Tallahassee to help reunify families separated by the category 4 storm. She will be in Tallahassee for two weeks.

These two are the latest of the several volunteers who have left Arizona to help with hurricane relief efforts.