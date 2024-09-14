Two not wearing seatbelts dead after accident on Nogales Highway on Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced two people died in an accident on Friday night on the Nogales Highway near Felix Road. Both were not wearing seatbelts, in separate vehicles.

66-year-old Roger Haynie was found dead at the scene. Haynie was driving southbound on South Nogales Highway in a 2002 Ford Explorer when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe.

72-year-old Eliva Soto was pronounced deceased on scene. Soto was a passenger in the Hyundai.

Another passenger was found to have life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for further medical treatment.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Detectives are working diligently to gather additional evidence, interview witnesses, and piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic event,” PCSD said.