Two new playgrounds open at Harriet Johnson and Mesa Village parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Rec has announced the opening of two new playgrounds at Harriet Johnson and Mesa Village parks.

These playgrounds were able to be built due to bond funds from 2018 voters.

Two new playgrounds are open at Harriet Johnson and Mesa Village parks thanks to 2018 voter-approved bond funds! A shade structure will be added at Harriet Johnson Park in the coming months. #TucsonDelivers #Great Parks



Here are the before and after shots. pic.twitter.com/FXKFjz5YLM — Tucson Parks and Rec (@TucsonParksRec) September 15, 2022

More shade will be added at the Harriet Johnson park soon, according to Tucson Parks and Recs.

----

