Two new playgrounds open at Harriet Johnson and Mesa Village parks

Posted at 11:07 AM, Sep 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Rec has announced the opening of two new playgrounds at Harriet Johnson and Mesa Village parks.

These playgrounds were able to be built due to bond funds from 2018 voters.

More shade will be added at the Harriet Johnson park soon, according to Tucson Parks and Recs.

