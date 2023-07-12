Two more suspects arrested in connection with shooting death on West Valencia

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man on Tucson's southwest side in late June.

38-year-old David Andrew Gorosave and 31-year-old Robert Phillip Coronado were apprehended on Tucson's south side on July 6 and arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

On June 25, Tucson Police officers, responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 100 block of West Valencia Road, found 19-year-old Jesus Gonzalez with signs of trauma. Aid was administered, but Gonzalez died at the scene.

Detectives learned that Gonzalez and another man were involved in an altercation with several suspects, and both were struck. The other man was transported to Banner University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers had already arrested 19-year-old Augustine Alvarez in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Gorosave and Coronado are being held on a $1 million bond.

