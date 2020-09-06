Two more Red Cross volunteers sent to Gulf Coast to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Laura

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross deployed more volunteers to the Gulf Coast to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Laura.

Two more volunteers left this morning to Houston, according to the Red Cross. Rodney Saulters and Stephanie Price, N.P. will help with sheltering and disaster health needs in their first deployment.

Saulters is a Red Cross blood donor, and been with Red Cross for a year and a half. Price has recently finished her training deployment and has been with Red Cross for approximately one week, according to the Red Cross.

Red Cross says they will need for volunteers to deploy to the Gulf Coast area for weeks.