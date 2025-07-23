Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two men indicted in connection with Walmart theft ring throughout Arizona

scales2.jpg
KGUN 9
Scales of Justice
scales2.jpg
Two men were indicted Wednesday on a combined 70 counts for their involvement in an alleged retail theft ring that involved Walmart stores in Pima, Maricopa, Pinal, Cochise, Graham, Mohave and Yavapi counties.

According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Alexander Moreno Dantzler and Christopher Campos-Henrey were allegedly part of the ring, which stole more than $140,000 in merchandise from Walmarts across Arizona.

Dantzler and Campos-Henrey were indicted following two investigations conducted by the Arizona Attorney General's Office, in cooperation with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Oro Valley Police Department, the Arizone Department of Public Safety and the Sahuarita Police Department.

