Two men arrested after traffic stop turns into drug and gun bust, TPD announced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of two males after a traffic stop led to the seizure of over 1700 fentanyl pills and two guns.

Officers arrested both 33-year-old Guillermo Haros III and 31-year-old Jonathan Blake, TPD said.

TPD said both men were charged with multiple charges, including: Narcotics for Sale, Possession of a Weapon During a Narcotic Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Weapons Misconduct since they are prohibited possessors.

While investigating drug sales in the area, CRT Officers conducted a traffic stop on a sedan near Stone Ave. and E. Ft. Lowell Rd. During the stop, CRT recovered over 87 grams of fentanyl powder, 46 grams of meth, 22 grams of heroin, over 1,700 fentanyl pills, and two pistols, one with an extended 50-round magazine.