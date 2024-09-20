Two men arrested after sheriff's department rescue malnourished horse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men were arrested after Pima County Sheriff Deputies noticed a malnourished horse which led to a search warrant being obtained, PCSD announced in a press release on Thursday.

38-year-old Favian Dominguez and 58-year-old Valentin Dominguez were arrested for crulety to animals.

The PCSD Directed Patrol Central (DPC) was in the area for an unrelated investigation and noticed a horse exhibiting signs of severe malnutrition. The detective with DPC promptly alerted the department, who began an investigation.

PCSD safely transported the horse to a local rescue, where it will receive the necessary care and rehabilitation.

"Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Community Problems Unit (CPU), with the assistance of Arson/Auto Theft Unit detectives and Livestock, executed a search warrant in the vicinity of 10200 South Summit Peak Place, leading to the rescue of a severely neglected horse," PCSD said.