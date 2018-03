TUCSON, Ariz. - Two hikers were rescued Saturday from the heat.

Tucson Fire Department says it happened near Star Pass. Station 15 and the Technical Rescue Team from TFD Station 4 rescued the two hikers.

Firefighters want to remind others to beware the desert heat. They said, "sunscreen, hat, water water water, don't wait until your hike to hydrate." Remember to start hydrating the day before your hike,