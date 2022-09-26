Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Two hikers rescued at Wild Burro Trailhead

Two hikers rescued
Northwest Fire
Two hikers rescued
Two hikers rescued
Posted at 4:48 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 19:48:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire says two hikers were rescued at Wil Burro Trailhead.

A man and woman were at least two miles into the trail when crews found them.

A helicopter was called in but the two hikers were able to walk with crew and were evaluated on scene, according to Northwest Fire.

Marana Police Department, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Fire Department, and Golder Ranch Fire each reached out to assist in this incident.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!