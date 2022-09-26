Two hikers rescued at Wild Burro Trailhead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire says two hikers were rescued at Wil Burro Trailhead.
A man and woman were at least two miles into the trail when crews found them.
A helicopter was called in but the two hikers were able to walk with crew and were evaluated on scene, according to Northwest Fire.
Marana Police Department, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Fire Department, and Golder Ranch Fire each reached out to assist in this incident.
