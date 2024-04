Two hikers were attacked by a fox in two separate incidents at Saguaro National Park West this week.

The attacks happened on Wednesday and Thursday off of the Hugh Norris Trail.

One victim was scratched on the leg. The other was bruised after falling. Both hikers fended off the fox with trekking poles, according to a post from Arizona Game & Fish. Rabies is suspected.

Game & Fish is asking people to avoid the area, if possible, and to call 1-623-236-7201 if they see a fox.